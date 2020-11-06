Matchday 6 encounter between Kada Queens and Adorable Angels at the ongoing Handball League. Picture Courtesy: Handball Federation of Nigeria

Edo Dynamos proved their current form is no fluke as they came from behind to defeat Seasiders Babes 31-30 on Matchday 6 of the Handball Premier League 2020 taking place at the indoor sports hall (Package B) of the MKO Abiola National Stadium.

In the encounter, described as the match of the day, Edo Dynamos had to come from behind to score two dramatic goals which sealed the win by just a point over their opponents from Lagos and maintain their unbeaten run.

In other results, women’s defending champions, Safety Babes consolidated their top spot on the league standings, thrashing Desert Queens 31-16 while debutants Adorable Angels beat Kada Queens 29-25.

For former champions, Plateau Peacocks, they had to do extra work to defeat Benue Queens 31-26 to conclude matchday 6 action in the women’s category.

In the men’s category, De Defenders recorded a comfortable 37-31 victory over COAS Shooters.

Kano Pillars continued their impressive run with an easy 34-21 victory over Plateau Vipers while Lagos Seasiders produced a much needed 30-28 victory over Rima Strikers.

Matchday 6 Results

Women’s Category

Edo Dynamos 31 Lagos Seasiders 30

Desert Queens 16 Safety Babes 31

Kada Queens 25 Adorable Angels 29

Plateau Peacocks 31 Benue Queens 26

Men’s Category

Kano Pillars 34 Plateau Vipers 21

De Defenders 37 COAS Shooters 31

Rima Strikers 28 Lagos Seasiders 30