THE Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, has stated that the lawmakers will not hesitate to discharge their statutory function of checkmating the executive, in a non-confrontational manner.

He also stated that it was not correct to link his recent emergence as speaker to the influence of Governor Godwin Obaseki, claiming that the mantle of leadership was bestowed on him by the collective decision of the legislators.

Onobun stated these yesterday in Benin, in an interactive session with reporters.

He assured that the Assembly would ensure the success of Obaseki’s administration, but would not be a rubber stamp of the executive.

The speaker, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), revealed that Obaseki, who would be inaugurated for a second term, along with his deputy, Philip Shaibu, on November 12, allowed Edo Assembly to run without interference.

He said: “The change of leadership in Edo Assembly became necessary, in order to strengthen the House, thereby enabling the lawmakers to function maximally towards discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

“The lawmakers have not only reunited, but we went further to commute the impeachment of the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Francis Okiye, to resignation.

“The seats of the 14 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers (in the 24-member Assembly) who are yet to be inaugurated, have been declared vacant.

“I am calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to, as a matter of urgency, conduct by-election to fill the vacancies. I am looking forward to having a complete House of Assembly.”

One of the 14 APC lawmakers, Washington Osifo, a former Edo Commissioner for Education, however, stated that declaring their seats vacant would not stand, insisting that the night inauguration of the ten pro-Obaseki lawmakers was illegal and still being challenged in court.