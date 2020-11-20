By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said his administration would focus on the people to make Edo great again. He said his administration will focus on the people, who he described as the most cherished asset.

The governor also promised that his government would, next year, commit N6.1 billion to inject requisite skills into the civil service to ensure efficiency, productivity and drive sustainable development.

Obaseki, in a statement on Thursday, said his administration has concluded plans to recruit 725 professionals into the civil service. He promised to focus on strengthening the civil service, bestowing the workers with tools and skills that would stand them out, make for a better work-life balance and assure better service.

He said: “Though we have embarked on far-reaching reforms to retool the civil service for efficiency and productivity in the last four years, the progress we have seen has buoyed us to pursue even more systemic reforms.

“We will be injecting more resources in enhancing the capacity of our civil and public servants, which includes training packages that will restore the service’ pride of place.

“With the completion of the John Odigie-Oyegun Training Academy, we are set to collaborate with local and international partners on top-of-the-range short and long-term courses.”

The governor added that his target was to make the workforce the envy of all, bestow the workers with tools and skills that stand them out, make for a better work-life balance and assure better service.