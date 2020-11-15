By Ozioruva Aliu

The governor of Edo state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Sunday, said that his administration would soon recruit 725 professionals into the state’s civil service.

Besides, he said he would collaborate with traditional and religious leaders to improve security in the state.

Obaseki stated these during the Alaghodaro/Inauguration 2020 Thanksgiving Service, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City.

He said the civil service is the engine room of government and therefore he would in his second term focus on strengthening the service.

READ ALSO: INEC seeks improved synergy with media on peaceful elections

According to him, “About 725 vacancies have been declared. Within a month, the recruitment of a new generation of professionals would commence in earnest. By early next year, we would have completed the process.

“We would commence intensive training early next year for 30 to 45 days, by which time most vacancies will have been filled in the public service. After this, we will announce political appointments and get political actors to join us to begin to work on our manifesto to fulfil our promises to Edo people.”

The governor said he has started work immediately to ensure the people of Edo State enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“Work starts on Monday. We have announced the appointment of Secretary to the State Government. We are expanding the transition team and they have 60 days added to the initial timeline to complete all aspects of their work.”

On security, Obaseki said “Together, we will design a new security scheme. We can’t wait for one central policing system to take care of the policing needs of Edo people.

“We have already graduated the first batch of 877 of the 2000 community constables that have been trained by the Nigeria Police Force. They would be deployed to various communities to work with local community arrangements to ensure effective coordination and keep criminals out of the state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria