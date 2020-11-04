Our Reporter

EDO State University, Iyamho, will hold its second convocation on November 7, it has been learnt.

The ceremony will hold at the university campus in Iyamho.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, who addressed a news conference, said activities for the occasion included a Jumat Service and a thanksgiving service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church/Edo University Chaplaincy.

The rescheduled Fourth Founders’ Day via webinar will hold today. It will be delivered by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and chaired by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). Prof. Suleiman Bogoro.

A second convocation lecture will hold on Friday, and it will be delivered by Prof. Adam Zahier of Worcester State University, Worcester, Massachusetts, United States, and chaired by the Minister for Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.