From From Chris Oji, Enugu and Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has cautioned the people against indiscriminate bush burning and other acts capable of causing fire outbreak ahead of the harmattan season.

Head of Corporate Commission Emeka Ezeh, in a statement yesterday, said: “Fire outbreaks have been identified as one of the common risks facing EEDC, especially during harmattan. Because of this, EEDC is reminding her customers of the need to be cautious during this period.

“Our major concern is those in the rural communities that engage in hunting and so set the bush on fire. We appeal that they exercise caution if they must engage in such, and be coordinated to avoid damaging our installations.

“We also encourage customers not to take any electrical spark in their homes lightly as they could lead to fire outbreaks. They are advised to engage the services of competent and qualified electricians in carrying out electrical repairs.

“Overloading of electrical sockets is also identified as a potential cause of fire outbreak and customers are advised to desist from such.”