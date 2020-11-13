An employee of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Morris Nonyia, has been electrocuted in Onitsha, Anambra State.







The deceased, a native of Inyi in Oji River local government area of Enugu State and an Operation Technician at EEDC office, GRA, Onitsha, was said to have recently gained promotion after weeklong training in Enugu.







A resident of the area, who preferred anonymity, said the deceased was working on power installations in the area when electric power supply was restored, leading to his electrocution. He was rushed to hospital, where he was certified dead and his body deposited at the Onitsha General Hospital mortuary.







The Head of Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, who confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday said the deceased was carrying out an illegal operation when he was electrocuted.



According to him, the incident happened at Ojedi street by Mbah junction, Inland town.







“I can confirm to you that the deceased was on an illegal operation when the unfortunate incident happened. The job he was carrying out when he met his death was not what he was hired for.







”He is a staff member of Key Customer Group (KCG) team, and their function is more of customer relationship management, and does not in any way entail or warrant meddling with the network, not to talk of climbing the pole.







”He was working on power installations in the area when the power supply was suddenly restored, leading to his electrocution. It is very unfortunate and sad that he had to lose his life in such a careless manner,” he added.