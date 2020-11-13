From Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A worker with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Morris Nonyia has been reportedly electrocuted in Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that Nonyia was on illegal operation at Ojedi Street, Inland town.

The deceased, a native of Inyi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, was recently promoted.

A resident said the deceased was working at power installations in the area when power was restored.

The Nation gathered that he was rushed to hospital where he was certified dead by a doctor. His body was thereafter deposited at the Onitsha General Hospital mortuary.

EEDC’s Head of Communications Emeka Ezeh confirmed the incident. He described it as unfortunate and regrettable.

He, however, said Nonyia was not hired to do the job that took his life and that investigations were on.

“The deceased was on illegal operation when the incident happened. The job he was doing when he died was not what he was hired for. He is a staff of Key Customer Group (KCG) team, and their function is more of customer relations management, and does not in any way entail meddling with the network, not to talk of climbing the pole. It is very unfortunate that he died carelessly.”