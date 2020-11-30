The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned the Managing Director of First Nation Airways Ltd, Kayode Odukoya, over alleged N2.1 billion fraud.



Mr Odukoya is standing before an Ikeja Special Offences Court on a seven-count charge slammed against him by the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC had, on March 15, 2018, arraigned the defendant before the same court for allegedly fraudulently obtaining a credit facility worth N2.1 billion from the defunct Skye Bank, now Polaris Bank.

The defendant, also the Managing Director of Bellview Airline, was arraigned then on a four-count charge of forgery, use of false document, perjury and stealing of N1.7 billion.

He, however, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

On Monday, the anti-graft agency re-arraigned the defendant on a seven-count charge bordering on forgery, use of false document, perjury, stealing and obtaining credit by fraud.

He still pleaded not guilty.

Following his not guilty plea, EFCC ‘s counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa, told the court that the EFCC had already called five witnesses to prove its case.

He said that prosecution would be closing its case against the former First Nation chief.

However, the defence counsel, Edoka Onyeke, said that due to the fresh charges, the defence would like to recall three prosecution witnesses for cross-examination.

He appealed to the court to allow his client to continue to enjoy the bail granted him on his first arraignment.

The judge, Mojisola Dada, granted Mr Onyeke’s request and adjourned the case until February 15 for Mr Odukoya to begin his defence.

(NAN)