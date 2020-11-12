Isiaka Kareem, a retired controller of finance and account (CFA) of the Kwara State Government House, as well as a witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has recanted his earlier testimony against the former senate president, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Kareem had earlier affirmed that he was instructed by Senator Saraki to disburse N100 million monthly to Mr Abdul Adama, who was Saraki’s personal assistant at the time, stating that Mr Adama signed the prescribed forms and register for all monies collected which were for security and contingency.

Mr Kareem who revealed that he had served with the civil service for over three decades, during cross-examination from Saraki’s team led by Kehinde Ogunwumiji(SAN), testified that, as an accountant, he was familiar with the state’s budget and knew that there were provisions for ”security and contingency” the headings under which the monthly payment was made to Adama.

He also added that he had no personal relation with Saraki and had no information about his properties or source of acquiring them.

The EFCC witness also confirmed that he never made any cash deposits into Senator Saraki’s account, never handed any cash to him, and also stated that the budgetary allocation for which Adama received were funds budgeted under the security and contingencies allocation. He also added that the allocation, which amounted to N100 million a monthly, was utilised only while Saraki was in office until May 2011.

After further questioning by Ogunwumiju regarding the statement that he made to the EFCC, the witness declared that contrary to the EFCC claims, it was not every month he paid N100 million to Adama.

The witness was, however, re-examined and discharged.

The matter was adjourned to 25th November 2020 for the conclusion of the hearing of the EFCC’s witnesses.

