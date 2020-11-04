Our Reporter

THE Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. Kolawole Salako has made a case for effective water management across Nigeria, to avoid having major environmental climatic problems.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that though irrigation might be necessary in some dry parts of the country to avoid having soil build-up, effective water management with adequate rainfall would go a long way in preventing environmental issues, stressing that indiscriminate pumping of water underground and damming of rivers could lead to uneven distribution of water to states at the lower end of the country

“In drier areas, when you don’t have enough water, you can have soil build-up. If we want to irrigate from every state, it will get to a point that the states at the lower end of the river will not get anything. Meanwhile, if you also mine the water underground excessively, it can be a problem thereby causing some environmental issues”, he said.

He advised that for any state to embark on the development of irrigation facilities, they must have proper irrigation plans, adding that each state should work more on developing ways through which water can be adequately conserved.

Prof. Salako emphasised the need for the provision of policies and insurance that would make life abundant for farmers with the availability of basic amenities such as security, transportation, electricity and water, among others.

He stated that agriculture is about life and transportation should be made accessible to farmers because real farms were usually not in the urban centres, but in the rural areas with bad roads and that food production should not be made too expensive.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that over the years, most farmers had suffered from the inability of agriculture-based organisations to keep their promises at making life better for farmers, adding that quite a number of such groups had been pretending to do extension services for farmers, but only ended up making profits for themselves through their non-governmental organisations.