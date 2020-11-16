Some workers of Egbin Power Plant on Monday in Lagos, took to bearing placards with several inscriptions protested over the poor working conditions and welfare packages they were subjected to.

The workers accused the management of the Power Plant of making life difficult for them.

Egbin Power Plc, located at Ijede/Egbin in Ikorodu, is the largest power generating station in Nigeria with an installed capacity of 1,320 megawatts comprising of six units each.

Written on the placards were phrases that condemned the attitude of the management towards workers. The union alleged that there was no condition of service at the plant, thereby subjecting workers to victimisation and arbitrary sack, adding that they have decided to occupy the power plant until their demands were met.

See photos from the protest below:

