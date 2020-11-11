[FILES] Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr. Photo: NGSUPEREAGLES

• Super Eagles vow to beat Leone Stars

Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) drive towards self-funding received a major boost yesterday, as it entered a partnership deal with automobile giant, CIG Motors, in Lagos. The deal, described as one of the highest in value by the NFF in recent times, will last for three years.

The ceremony, which held at CIG Motors office in Victoria Island, Lagos, was attended by top sports personalities, including the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Afolabi Olalekan Rasheed, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, first vice president, Seyi Akinwunmi and General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi.

An elated Pinnick revealed that among other things, the company would make available a brand new car for the newly appointed Technical Director of the NFF, Augustine Eguavoen, Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr, himself, and the General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi. He also stated that for the first time, the football house would have an official ambulance, courtesy of the firm.

Pinnick said: “CIG Motors is one of the biggest brands in Asia, and we are happy with what they are giving to us. As soon as the technical director is unveiled, he will get a car. There is one for Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, myself, and the General Secretary. CIG Motors is also giving NFF an ambulance. Our dream is to become 100 percent self-funding before the end of next year. We thank CIG Motors for this wonderful partnership, and I want to assure them that we will respect every part of this agreement.”

NFF General Secretary, Sanusi, who signed the deal on behalf of the football house, said the partnership would bring a lot of goodies to the motor company.

The Vice-chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Afolabi Rasheed, thanked the auto firm Motors for the partnership, just as he commended the leadership of the NFF for making the deal a reality.

On her part, the chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen, whose company is the sole distributor of GAC vehicles in Nigeria, said the partnership was an opportunity for both parties to show good examples in Nigeria.

“Everyone is facing big challenges to survive now, but we are very hopeful that tomorrow will be better. Since 2014, CIG Motors has been sponsoring sporting events in Nigeria. We started with the Lagos City Marathon, and we also sponsored the ASABA 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship. Next week, we will sponsor the Kaduna City Marathon. We will continue to do our best to make Nigerian sports better.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles have promised to make Nigeria and CIG Motors proud by beating the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Friday’s 2021 AFCON qualifier in Benin City.

Genk of Belgium striker, Ebere Paul Onuachu, who attended yesterday’s automobile partnership deal signing ceremony, said the team would do everything possible to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians, the NFF, and officials of CIG Motors.

The lanky striker who replaced injured Moses Simon said: “We are excited to be here. We do our talking inside the pitch, and I want to assure everyone that the team will go for victory against Sierra Leone on Friday in Benin City.”

Villarreal of Spain striker, Samuel Chukwueze, also attended the ceremony.