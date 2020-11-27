He’s the champ! All hail the captain. Ibori Club and Country Club, Asaba, had cause to celebrate last weekend when the club’s captain held his inaugural tournament.

If the competition, which drew players from neighbouring clubs, was a measure of what to expect from the club’s captain, Mr. Alfred Ebreneyin, it was a befitting way to start his reign. It also opened the course for quality golf, won at the end by Chido Egwuonwu.

Egwuonwu with a net score of 75 beat Chukwuka Monye and Patrick Onukwu (86 net) to second and third positions.

The ladies category ended in favour of Joy Solomon, who recorded 78 net, with Rita Izoje as first runner-up on 81 net, while Angela Uwabor, the club ladies captain (83 net) came third.

The tournament featured over 159 golfers from across the country.

Speaking at the presentation of prizes and trophies at the club house, club captain, Alfred Ebreneyin, thanked all the participants for gracing the tournament.

Ebreneyin, who delivered on his promise to organise a befitting tournament, said he was overwhelmed by the turnout, “It is almost unprecedented in our annual tournaments for such a turnout.

“I appreciate Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who graced and played the tournament along with others too.”Other winners at the tournament were Tam Brisbe, who took the veteran men’s trophy with 84 net, ahead of Edward Evron, who had 85 net, just as Ike Oduah settled for third place with 87 net. Also, Magreta Attoh lifted the ladies event with 71 net.

Patience Akpan (84 net), and Daniel Wilson (83 net) were also on the winners’ train in the guests ladies and men’s categories. Ibrahim Khalil and Ogeili Graceli won the longest drive men and ladies, while Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) Captain, Mayer Ologbosere, won the nearest the pin award.