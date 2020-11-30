Daily News

Egypt, Jordan discuss efforts to resume Mideast peace process

By
0
egypt,-jordan-discuss-efforts-to-resume-mideast-peace-process
Views: Visits 3

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said he has discussed with King Abdullah II of Jordan, the efforts exerted to resume the Middle East peace process.


Egyptian presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady said in a statement that the two leaders discussed the issue and recent developments relating to the Palestinian cause during a phone conversation.

They also exchanged views on how to resolve the current situation regarding the stalled Middle East peace process and push for efforts to resume the negotiations.

ALSO READ: Seven #EndSARS protesters to be deported from Egypt – Official

Messrs Sisi and Abdullah discussed bilateral relations, especially those related to enhancing trade exchange and cooperation in the field of energy and electricity connection.

(Xinhua/NAN)

PT Mag Campaign AD

South Africa: Last Day To Have Your Say on the Draft Cannabis Bill!

Previous article

Court remands two businessmen over theft of N100m

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News