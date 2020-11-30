Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said he has discussed with King Abdullah II of Jordan, the efforts exerted to resume the Middle East peace process.
Egyptian presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady said in a statement that the two leaders discussed the issue and recent developments relating to the Palestinian cause during a phone conversation.
They also exchanged views on how to resolve the current situation regarding the stalled Middle East peace process and push for efforts to resume the negotiations.
Messrs Sisi and Abdullah discussed bilateral relations, especially those related to enhancing trade exchange and cooperation in the field of energy and electricity connection.
(Xinhua/NAN)
