By Grace Obike, Abuja

The Federal Government has signed an Expression of Interest Agreement with leading Luxembourg Incorporated Private Gold Development and Mining Company in Cairo, Egypt.

The agreement signed between the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and the company Messrs La Mancha Incorporated is for the investment in gold mining in Nigeria.

Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Ogah, stated with the signing of the Expression of Interest by La Mancha, efforts to attract big investors into the sector have started yielding the desired result.

He added this will boost the diversification of the economy through the Minerals and Metals Sector.

Director of Press for the Ministry Etore Thomas, in a statement, said Nigeria as the largest economy in Africa and with its vast and mostly untapped solid mineral resources has the potential for industrialization through the mineral sector.

“Our ultimate goal is to attract investors with the technical and financial competence to invest in our solid minerals sector, from detailed exploration to mining, development, processing and refining to producing standard ores in Nigeria,” he said.