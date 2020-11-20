Eight out of the 600 corps members posted to Bauchi State last week for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has been confirmed positive to Covid-19.

10 other villagers have been killed by suspected Yellow fever, according to a statement by the authority.

In a statement made available to The Guardian Friday, the Information Officer, Sani Ibrahim of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said that the eight corps members were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wailo Camp, Ganjuwa Local Government area.

He said that the Executive Chairman has instructed the Surveillance Team to carry out sample collection and investigation of all corps members undergoing training in the camp and a holding room has since been allocated by the Director, NYSC for those that are suspected or positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman, BSPHCDA, had announced last week that the eight deaths were recorded from probable Yellow Fever cases while another 8 persons were hospitalised in the same LGA –Ganjuwa.

“Already, the Honorable Commissioner of Health together with Executive Chairman have activated various Rapid Response Teams at State and LGA level and also conducted a series of meetings to unravel the magnitude of these new emerging cases.

“However, he also revealed that after a detailed active case investigation report, two more people died of suspected Yellow fever putting the number of deaths to 10. As the cases increase, so far, more than 800 persons were vaccinated for Yellow Fever in Ganjuwa as a response to halt the spread of Yellow fever in the area.

“Having realised that Ganjuwa LGA hosts the NYSC Camp, the PHC has commenced mass vaccinations of the entire camp as a strategy to safeguard the health condition of corps members who were posted to serve in the state.

The index case for this year’s Yellow fever was a 3 year old child which portends a worrisome situation since Yellow fever vaccination started 10 years ago in Nigeria.”

In Bauchi, 47 people have been tested positive for Lassa fever this year. 18 deaths were recorded. “Unfortunately, we have received a shocking report of another three years old female child who died of Lassa fever complications two weeks ago.

Recently, three new cases were also reported with two from Toro while Tafawa Balewa local government recorded one new case.