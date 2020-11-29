Our Reporter

OVIE Ejaria and Yakou Meite found the back of the net to help Reading secure a 3-1 victory over Bristol City in Saturday’s Championship game.

The Royals last won a game in October against Blackburn Rovers, losing against Coventry City, Preston North End, Stoke City and Bournemouth before playing out a draw with Millwall on Wednesday.

Ejaria and Meite made key contributions to ensure Veljko Paunovic’s men returned to winning ways at Madejski Stadium.

The game started on a high tempo with both sides aiming to open the scoring but despite their efforts, the first half ended without a goal.

After the restart, however, Ejaria broke the deadlock in the 54th minute after receiving a timely pass from Lucas Joao.

Nahki Wells levelled proceedings for Bristol City in the 73rd minute, Meite then restored the lead to Reading three minutes later before Joao sealed the victory with a fine strike at the death.