By Adekunle Yusuf

AN ONDO indigenous organisation, the Ekimogun Roundtable, has hailed the good work of Hon. Justice Morenikeji Ogunwumiju in the judiciary.

It described her as a role model for the younger generation.

Ogunwumiju and seven others were confirmed by the Senate last month as justices of the Supreme Court.

A statement by Ekimogun Roundtable’s Secretary-General Mr. Omoniyi Akingunola and Executive Secretary Mr. Olusola Akinbinu said the feat recorded by the newly promoted justice is the greatest form of accomplishment in her chosen field.

The statement said: “This feat cannot be achieved by brilliance alone; it is a product of trust carefully won from the society in over 40 years of consistent, dexterous service to the nation.

“Ogunwumiju’s innovative contributions to addressing pressing issues in the justice system have been remarkable. As the presiding judge of the Court of Appeal, Benin Division, she was adjudged to be the first to adopt technology in addressing issues of information and communication, contributing to the slow justice system in Nigeria. All other divisions have been called to emulate Benin Division under Ogunwumiju.

“Her inspiring story started like every other young woman in the society, navigating through the uncertainties of life. She attended St Louis Secondary School, Ondo, and later studied Law at the University of Lagos. She graduated in 1977, was called to the Bar in 1978. She has risen through the ranks since then by creating good records for herself.