Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

EKITI State Government said on Thursday that no fewer than 600 workers had been recruited to boost the workforce.

The Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Akin Omole, in a statement said 138 were recruited into the civil service through a fair recruitment exercise and had assumed duty, while 21 others were yet to collect appointment letters.

He added that 53 candidates were also injected into the Ekiti Board for Technical and Vocational Education and had been assigned to offices, except four of them that were yet to collect letters of appointment.

Omole said 400 teachers were, in addition, recruited into public secondary schools in the recent recruitment, to boost the education sector.