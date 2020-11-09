While the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, people living in the 16 local government areas in Ekiti State and medical workers said their concern is how to access basic healthcare.

From June 30 to August 26, doctors working at government health facilities in the state under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) downed tools.

The doctors said they decided to embark on the strike to protest manpower shortages and poor working condition in spite of the biting COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the union, apart from the unavailability of basic necessities such as clean water, electricity, scanning and x-ray machines, among others, the uneven distribution of doctors to basic, secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions in the state has placed a burden on them.

They claim the scale is heavily tilted to favour the state’s two tertiary health facilities – the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

They said only 71 medical doctors serve the state’s 153 primary and secondary healthcare facilities.

According to NAGGMDP, the 153 facilities comprise three specialist hospitals, 19 general hospitals, and 131 primary healthcare centres.

Findings

A PREMIUM TIMES investigation into the complaints raised by the doctors revealed acute neglect of the primary and the secondary healthcare subsectors in the state.

But the government insisted doctors working in the state are up to 700 and that the picture being painted by the doctors are false.

However, visits to some of the health facilities in the state revealed that only one medical doctor is attached to a general hospital compared to more than 60 available in such a secondary healthcare facility in Lagos.

The seven doctors are allocated to Ado, Ikole, Oye, Ido, Ijero, Ekiti East and Ekiti South LGAs. The remaining nine local government areas without doctors are Ikere, Gbonyin, Efon, Ekiti West, Emure, Ilejemeje, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ise/Orun and Moba.

According to the doctors’ union, 64 medical doctors are distributed among the 22 general, and specialist hospitals.

Poor working condition

The doctors said the poor working conditions across the 153 facilities have caused an exodus of doctors from the two key levels of healthcare in the state.

In a letter dated May 29 addressed to the governor, and signed by the association’s chairperson and secretary, Kolawole Adeniyi and Adeleye Crave, the doctors complained about the situation.

They said between October 2019, when a comprehensive report on the state of the facilities and suggested revival plans were presented to the government, and May 29 when a 21-day ultimatum for strike notice was issued to the state, 24 medical doctors including 11 consultants had left the state’s service.

The data shows that on a monthly basis, an average of three doctors leaves the service at the primary and secondary healthcare in the state for either the tertiary health facilities or in search of better opportunities outside the state.

“As recently as seven months ago before we wrote our last letter and position paper on achieving the fourth point of the four-point agenda of this government, there were 96 doctors at the hospitals’ management board (HMB) including not less than 16 consultants. It is disheartening to know that as at (sic) today, the HMB is left with just five consultants and less than 67 medical officers to man our three specialist hospitals and 19 general hospitals. It will shock you to know that Ekiti East Local Government has just one doctor. Many of our general hospitals have only one doctor providing care to a whole community such as Omuo, Ilawe, and Ilupeju-Itapa, just to mention a few,” the letter added.