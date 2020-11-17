A group, the Ekiti South Development Agenda (ESDA), yesterday, said it had set machinery in motion to seek the intervention of some prominent leaders and traditional rulers in the state for the zoning of the 2022 governorship slot to the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

The group said it had enlisted the support of two foremost legal luminaries, Aare Afe Babalola and Chief Wole Olanipekun, and others, as well as Ekiti State Traditional Council, to ensure that power shifts to the zone.

The ESDA, in a statement by its Co-ordinator, Idowu Afuye, in Ado-Ekiti, said the lopsidedness in the establishment of tertiary institutions and ministerial slots given to the state were clear testimonies of alleged marginalisation of the zone.

The group also said that the seeming under-development of the southern district of the state was the direct result of the failure of the region to produce a governor since the creation of the state in 1996.

According to it, the only time the south had the opportunity of becoming a minister, the tenure of the nominee was for a short period of time while other districts served out their mandatory four years.

“When you look at all the tertiary institutions in Ekiti State, they are concentrated in the North and Central senatorial districts, while the South is left to its fate.

“We have decided to raise a high-powered delegation to meet with prominent and respected leaders of thoughts in Ekiti as well as our revered traditional rulers and religious leaders to appeal to the political class on the need to honour this gentleman agreement.

“Part of the duty of the committee would be to present document stating the facts about the history of marginalisation of Ekiti South and the need for the leaders to intervene,” it said.