A 51-year-old convicted rapist identified as Ajayi Peter, has been publicly name-shamed in Ekiti state’s name and shame initiative.

Peter who is said to be a native of Itapa Ekiti in the Oye council area and resident of Ijero Ekiti in the Ijero Local Government Area of the state, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the High Court of Ado Ekiti for raping a 12-year-old girl.

Ekiti State Attorney General, Mr Olawale Fapohunda in a statement released on Tuesday November 3, said the name and shame publication was in furtherance of the state government’s zero tolerance for sexual violence in the state.

Fapohunda also said that pictures of convicted sex offenders will now be pasted in their last known address as well as the most prominent place in the offender’s community.

He said;

“Under the initiative, names and photographs of convicted rapists are pasted on billboards in prominent public spaces in their communities and their council headquarters and as well uploaded on the website of the ministry of justice and other state government platforms in addition to being recorded in the sex offenders’ register and as well disqualified from benefitting from the governor’s power of prerogative of mercy.”

Child sexual abuse in Nigeria is an offence under several sections of chapter 21 of the country’s criminal code. The age of consent is 18.

UNICEF reported in 2015 that one in four girls and one in ten boys in Nigeria had experienced sexual violence before the age of 18. According to a survey by Positive Action for Treatment Access, over 31.4 percent of girls there said that their first sexual encounter had been rape or forced sex of some kind.

According to UNICEF, six out of ten children in Nigeria experience emotional, physical or sexual abuse before the age of 18, with half experiencing physical violence.

