Americans continued to flock to polling centers across the United States as they demanded to know who had come out victorious in election swing state battles between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The demonstrations come as the country and the world are waiting for election results from four states; Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona. They also come as Biden made a brief appearance on Friday, declaring that he and running mate Kamala Harris were ‘going to win this race.’

Biden is just 17 electoral votes shy of winning the presidency, while Trump trails behind with 213 electoral votes.

If he wins Pennsylvania, he gains 20 votes and no longer needs either Arizona or Nevada. But if he wins Arizona – which has 11 electoral college votes – and Nevada – which has 6 – he no longer needs Pennsylvania.

Trump and Biden supporters both convened in Philadelphia as the Democrat continued to inch further and further ahead of the president. Biden currently has a .4 percent lead in the state.

PHILADELPHIA: A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat, holds a sign that reads ‘Trust the Legal Process’

A Biden supporter dressed as Flyers’ mascot Gritty celebrates as the Biden lead increases outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Demonstrators demanding President Donald Trump concede chant outside the Philadelphia Convention Center

A sign is displayed near the Allegheny County Election Warehouse after the election in Pittsburgh

A unicorn puppet is seen during a rally in Philadelphia

Signs from Trump’s camp in the City of Brotherly Love read ‘Trust the Legal Process’ as demonstrators continued dancing in the street. In contrast, Biden supporters called for Trump to leave the White House.

Earlier on Friday night, Justice Samuel Alito announced all Pennsylvania counties must segregate ballots that arrived after Election Day, following an appeal lodged by Republicans earlier to exclude those votes from the total count.

Trump’s campaign had filed a motion to intervene in a decision by the state’s highest court that allowed election officials to count mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday’s Election Day that are delivered through Friday.

The sentiment between both parties was commonly felt at other protest in the country – which took place in cities like Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Detroit, Atlanta and in Las Vegas.

Activists cheer during a speech on a street during demonstrations in Philadelphia

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the Philadelphia Convention Center

Demonstrators for Biden hold signs outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Signs read ‘Good Things Happen in Philadelphia’ and ‘You’re Fired’

ARIZONA: Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the Philadelphia Convention Center at a protest at the Maricopa County Elections Department office

Armed supporters of President Donald Trump stand outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office

Far right radio host Alex Jones shakes hands with a pro-Trump supporter after rallying with them outside of the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office

Charlie Kirk, center, conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump at a rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office

In Arizona, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk spoke to a large crowd of flag-waving Trump supporters as the crowd demanded that votes be counted. Alex Jones was also in attendance at the rally.

Arizona is the only state Trump and his supporters seem keen on having all the votes counted, following what was seen as a premature call from Fox and AP in giving the state to Biden.

Some in attendance at the Arizona rally outside of the Maricopa County Recorders Office were armed with firearms.

A massive rally was held in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park in New York City, where protesters held posters that read ‘Blue Wave’ and ‘Democracy is Sexy’ along with declarative ‘Dump Trump’ signs. Some even jumped into the fountain at the park as they celebrated into the night.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results in Phoenix

Armed Trump supporters stand outside of the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump carries a cardboard cutout of Trump during a protest about the early results

A supporter a Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, front left, is heckled by supporters of President Donald Trump at a rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office

Armed Trump supporters pose for a photo as they stand outside of the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office

NEVADA: Frank Dobbs, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, holds a sign during a “Stop The Steal” protest at the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas

Diana Lima holds a sign and wears the pansexual pride flag in counter protest outside Clark County Election Department

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest in front of the Clark County Election Department

Donald Trump supporters wave flags and signs as they protest outside Clark County Election Department

Many held signs that read ‘Stop the Steal’ at the rally in Nevada

The dance party would turn into a street march, going through Manhattan as people chanted for Trump to concede the election.

A ‘Count Every Vote’ rally also took place in the Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn.

In Washington D.C., ardent Trump supporters could be seen with a variety of flags hoisted over their shoulders. A giant Trump-rat inflatable also flew in the nation’s capital as Biden supporters called for Trump and his family to pack their bags.

A temporary security fence outside the White House has been covered in signs, with many calling President Donald Trump a ‘loser’ and demanding he leave the Oval Office.

Federal law enforcement officials revealed a ‘non-scalable’ fence was being added outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in an effort to increase security ahead of Election Day.

NEW YORK: A man dances in the fountain while attending a massive dance party at Washington Square Park while awaiting election results

A person carries a sign reading “Democracy is Sexy” in Washington Square Park

A person carries a sign reading “Dump Trump” in Washington Square Park during the demonstration

A partygoer holds a sign that reads ‘Blue Wave’ during the ‘Donald Trump is Over’ party in Washington Square Park

Another attendee waves a gay pride flag at the “Donald Trump is Over” party

People take part in the ‘Count Every Vote’ dance celebration at Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn

More people dancing in Fort Greene Park during the massive dance celebration

Since then, dozens of posters and placards have been pasted across the entire perimeter.

One section of the fence has seven posters that make up a rectangle with the word ‘loser’ written in different colors and different fonts on each one.

Another section has a pink sign that reads: ‘Eviction Notice’ next to another stating: ‘Count Every Vote,’ referring to President Trump’s efforts to stop votes from being counted in states where he was ahead.

With Pennsylvania and Georgia seeing more votes headed toward Biden, the former Vice President could become the president elect by Saturday, securing more than the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency.

GEORGIA: Protesters demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump as votes continue to be counted in Atlanta

Protesters demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump in Atlanta

More protesters gather at various intersections in Atlanta

A Biden supporter holds a ‘Proud to be a Georgian’ sign as he demonstrates in Atlanta

Protesters demonstrate at an intersection near Downtown in Atlanta

DELAWARE: Trump supporters attempt to protest as Biden supporters gather and await the Chase Center for the election results

Biden supporters hold a sign honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg as they wait for a possible sighting of the former vice president in Wilmington