Ropo Sekoni

THE third world, a coinage by Western Powers led by the United States, used to be domiciled in parts of specific continents; Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The concept also used to denote certain characteristics that include absence or thinness of respect for human and civil rights in places designated as third world countries, even long after such countries have ceased to be colonies. Other features of the third world ethos include a level of poverty rare in the so-called first world; and lack of press freedom or low level of human development in polities and societies referred to as third world.

In the last half-century, the third world had served as both metonymy and metaphor for wrong values destined for remediation through readiness of leaders in third world countries to borrow democratic values and models of governance from leaders of countries that had practiced democracy long enough to appreciate its value. Therefore, people and their leaders in many countries, especially in Africa where many leaders and citizens refer to themselves unapologetically as part of the third world. For far too long, such people have claimed such nomenclature to negotiate for many forms of concession and excuses to attract undue assistance from the world of advanced democracy, otherwise, self-defined as the first world. What has been worrying people from the entire world since November 3rd is the speed by which the characteristics of leaders of the third world, hitherto pronounced as the abode of the uncivilized or the least civilized have entered the United States in the manner of illegal aliens.

In the last four years, observant third-world citizens have expressed worry about increasing signs that the United States was moving in the wrong political direction of obsession with access to power and the control such access dispenses for leaders who seek power over others, rather than service to others. On the contrary, many leaders in the third world seem to have been pleased by rise of non-democratic tendencies among leaders of some first world countries as evidence of democratic decline that can make authoritarianism the preferred mode of governance across the length and breadth of the globe. To such leaders in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, for example, the more reassured anti-democratic leaders emerge, the better chances come to leaders who prefer authoritarian rule to democratic rule.

Any surprise that since Tuesday, the bad behaviour by which some first world leaders have defined many African politicians have started to manifest in a country believed by many across the globe to have earned the position of the leader of the free world? Any surprise that stopping of counting of votes in the United States after pre-election poohpoohing of mail-in ballot and absentee voting would threaten to replace the belief in the sanctity of everybody’s vote as part of the centuries-old concept and practice of American democracy? Any wonder that one of the candidates would have the courage to declare himself duly elected in the middle of vote counting? As if these decrees were not enough, when election officials in states constitutionally empowered to organize and administer elections started receiving threats from fanatics of one of the two parties, how far is such a country from being characterizable as part of the third world?

Undoubtedly, the migration of third-world politicians from Africa to America must have brought many politicians with uncanny political skills. Could the people left behind at home in the so-called third world in Africa, as undemocratic as they might be, have outperformed those in the United States going to courts to protect electoral victory in the middle of vote counting? Perhaps, those left behind at home in so-called third world countries would have done the same things but with more brazenness and impunity, such as using monopoly over all modes of mass communication to demonize political opponents as subversive elements; bribing members of other branches of government including the judiciary and the military to join the group of sycophants of the president-is-always-right tribe; and ordering head of the armed forces or the country’s secret police to abduct the other candidate, to clear the coast for the incumbent president or prime minister?

Unlike in the United States of the last five days, in authentic third world communities, there would have been no good men and women left to call overzealous and anti-democratic presidential candidate to order and remind him or her about the imperative of the values that have held the country together thus far. If nothing else, members of the incumbent’s cultural or religious affiliation and those from other nationalities or faiths that have been fully purchased by the incumbent president or prime minister would have called for caution and patience in the name of keeping the country’s unity intact. Many of the public intellectuals beholden to existing regimes would have invoked the folk theory of not throwing away the baby with the bath water.

From the experience of the last few days, it has become clear that authoritarianism is not native to any specific country or continent. It exists everywhere in which people wired with my-way-or-the-highway mentality find have opportunities to seek to become political leaders. When this phase in American politics passes, as it should, it will not be because of miracles of any sort. It will be because there are many institutions in place put in the care of men and women of moral courage and genuine patriotism to defend and protect enviable values—equality, justice, and freedom of the people to choose the leader they prefer, as the sine-qua-non for democratic rule. It is such people across America’s federating units today that can prevent the evil named as the third world syndrome from becoming a part of the first world, once believed to be immunized against the spread of the virus of authoritarianism as a mode of governance.

What lessons can democracy-loving citizens learn from the experience of the past five days in the United States? Democracy, like all good things in the human lifeworld, can only be sustained by those who value it as the best modern way to govern any people. No amount of rhetorical flourish in favour of democracy can protect and sustain democratic governance, without the will of genuine democrats to reject any manner of authoritarianism.

One lesson is to avoid rushing to judgment about the concept and practice of electoral college votes established to protect the federal character of the country. Recently, electoral college votes were used at the end of the presidential election between Gore and Bush; it was also used in 2016 at the end of the Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump presidential election, largely because of two things—benefit of electoral college system to America’s territorial federalism and the patriotism of the loser in the two elections. One good that has come from the insistence to count all votes, and if necessary, recount the them in the open is to enhance the trust of citizens in a governing system that requires all eyes on the ball.

Another lesson for those committed to democracy in today’s United States of America and other democracies is to insist, after the passing of the current phase, on proper gate keeping that can prevent characters with ‘third-world mindset’ from becoming political leaders in a world that requires enthronement of values that can promote and sustain progress for all human beings, regardless of sex, gender, race, ethnicity, faith, place of origin, and physical fitness.

People in the part of the globe in which politicians are comfortable to be referred to as third-world politicians and their leaders ought to learn from the experience of their friends or development partners. It is imperative to build and sustain strong institutions and a culture of inviolable respect for human and civil rights of all citizens. It is the existence of such condition of living in societies that can stop the spread of the virus of authoritarianism that has kept many countries in the so-called third world from graduating into the club of countries not vulnerable to bullying by authoritarian leaders.