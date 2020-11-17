Agency Reporter

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded an electrician, Terzungwe Imoter, for alleged criminal conspiracy and robbery.

Magistrate Ajuma Igama did not take Imoter’s plea for want of jurisdiction. She, thereafter, adjourned the case till January 13, 2021 for further mention.

Police Prosecutor Sgt. Ato Godwin said the case was reported at the ‘D’ Divisional police headquarters in Makurdi by Michael Owochio.

[adinserter block=”2″]

[adinserter block=”3″]

[adinserter block=”4″]

[adinserter block=”5″]

[adinserter block=”6″]

[adinserter block=”7″]

[adinserter block=”8″]

[adinserter block=”9″] ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant said four armed men broke into his house through the kitchen and robbed them at gun point.

He added that the robbers took one 55-inch Hisense plasma television, valued at N240,000, three handsets valued at N84,000 and three wristwatches, valued at N135,000.

The prosecutor, who said investigation was still on, sought for an adjournment. According to him, the offences contravene Section 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, 2004.