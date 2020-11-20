By Joe Davies For Mailonline

An elephant that fell 50ft down a well after being chased by a pack of dogs was hauled to safety by a crane yesterday.

The young animal fell down the well in the village of Panchapali in southern India‘s Tamil Nadu.

It was rescued after a 16-hour struggle by a team of wildlife veterinarians.

Footage shows the elephant being pulled out of the well to the cheers of large crowds who had gathered around.

In the video, the animal is winched out while sedated and then regains consciousness on solid ground.

The veterinarians were lowered into the deep well to administer tranquilising darts to the stricken animal.

It was then tied to a heavy-duty crane on the ground using rope-like belts and lifted to the surface.

The animal had been roaming around in the region with two other elephants for the past few days.

District Forest Officers S Prabhu from Krishnagiri and Rajkumar from Dharmapuri oversaw the rescue operation with over 50 other officials from the Forest Department, Fire Department and local police.

Two excavators, trucks and cranes were used in order to pull out the animal safely from inside the well.

During its time stranded inside, coconut tree leaves were dropped down to feed it.

The elephant will be released into the Hosur forest area.