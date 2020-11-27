Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), a non-profit organisation, promotes impact investing in Nigeria and collaboration among key stakeholders. It’s Projects Lead, Ms. Maria Glover, is leveraging her years of experience in banking, capacity building for youths, as well as the foundation’s impact investment-readiness programmes to prepare social entrepreneurs for investment and boost their access to funding from various partners. DANIEL ESSIET reports.

Some critical gaps exist in the Nigerian impact investing space. From knowledge gap to lack of awareness about impact investing and inadequate education of key stakeholders within the sector, these gaps in the ecosystem have resulted in the limited number of investment-ready businesses in Nigeria.

However, addressing or bridging the gaps to encourage the development of impact investing in Nigeria has been the major preoccupation of Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), which promotes the growth of impact investing in Nigeria.

Founded in 2018, IIF, a non-profit organisation, engages and collaborates with key stakeholders active in the impact investing space to unlock capital for social investments in Nigeria. It is a multi-sector collaboration which comprises the Ford Foundation, Africa Capital Alliance, Businessday Media, Bank of Industry and Dalberg Advisors.

And the foundation has never hidden its commitment to eliminating barriers to social impact investing, by building an effective and supportive ecosystem that supports the growth of investment pipelines and for building sustainable impact.

In the driving seat of the push to eliminate barriers to social impact investing is the foundation’s Projects Lead, Ms. Maria Glover. Maria, who heads the IIF’s secretariat and is responsible for implementing its vision and strategies, and coordinating projects, understands the importance of building a robust ecosystem for impact investing to thrive.

Through the foundation’s Annual Deal Summit, Maria has been helping impact enterprises become investment-ready, enabling them to overcome growth barriers and scale their solutions that are addressing some of the most pressing social and environmental challenges.

The summit is an initiative that seeks to address a critical gap in the ecosystem responsible for the limited number of investment-ready businesses in Nigeria. The objective is to prepare social entrepreneurs through a rigorous impact investment-readiness programme to become investment-ready to access funding from various investor partners.

It also exposes participants to impact investors and match them during the deal summit. It also seeks to accelerate quality deal flows within the impact investing community and to support quality investment pipelines for impact investors.

At the 2020 edition of the Deal Summit, which held virtually, last week, there were 15 start-ups that presented their ideas before investors. Funded by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), the IIF’s 2nd Annual Deal Summit allowed participants gain increased knowledge of impact investing and also understand what impact investors want.

The foundation’s first summit was held on October 10, 2019, at the Oriental Hotels, Lagos. The event witnessed about 19 investors/observers, and a diverse group of 15 investees, representing a range of sectors and regions across Nigeria participated in two pitch sessions each.

Maria, who has been in the forefront of the foundation’s efforts, through these summits and other programmes, to democratize impact investing, holds double honours in Economics and Education from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

She also earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Leicester, and a Post-Graduate Certificate in NGO and Development Management from the University of East London, UK.

A problem-solver, learning & development strategist and trainer with extensive knowledge and experience in development and management of capacity building programmes for youths, Maria is a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) consultant with 10 years knowledge in setting up and running start-ups.

An Associate Member of the Learning and Development Network International, she holds a Certificate in Non-Profit Leadership & Management, Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.

Maria also has several years of experience in Retail, Corporate and Investment Banking, and has worked with FBN Merchant Bankers Limited (now FBNQuest Merchant Bank) and Zenith Bank PLC.

She has been bringing her wealth of experience to bear on IIF, which she joined after serving as pioneer executive secretary at the Knowledge Exchange Centre, where she was saddled with the responsibility of developing and implementing the strategic plan for the organisation.

Under Maria’s charge as Projects Lead, IIF has seen a flurry of activities among traditional investors, policymakers, philanthropists and researchers, with impact investments empowering many entrepreneurs with transformative ideas to solve real world problems.

She has also helped step up the Foundation’s program focus areas, which include Knowledge Sharing and Networking (KSN), Capacity Building, and Policy Advocacy.

For instance, IIF has raised its awareness campaign about impact investing, while educating critical stakeholders within the sector through its programs and activities.

It has also been supporting the development of the ecosystem through specialized master classes for service providers, government, and suppliers of impact capital and investee companies to bridge knowledge gaps and improve sectoral knowledge at all levels.

The foundation’s policy advocacy machinery has also never been this vibrant, as it has stepped up its engagement with government officials and investors, and commissioned research on policy and regulatory bottlenecks that inhibit the supply and demand of impact capital.

Maria said her current effort is geared towards encouraging companies making early investments to not only facilitate impact investment, but also integrate same into their corporate culture and operations.

The job has also given her a broader platform to share ideas with young and up-coming entrepreneurs. More importantly, she said it has challenged her to think deeply and meaningfully about ways businesses can be catalysts for sustainable social and economic impact.

She has, therefore, never ceased to encourage existing and prospective entrepreneurs and investors to always think about the social and economic impact that they make and how they can up the ante.

However, of particular interest to Maria, in this regard, is the emergence of investment firms that offer funds to promote clean energy and green bonds that finance environmental projects.