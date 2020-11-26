Senator Elisha Abbo has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). The lawmaker was elected the representative of Adamawa North Senatorial district in the 2019 elections on the platform of the PDP. During plenary on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, read a letter of defection signed by Abbo stating his change of party platforms. Abbo said his exit from the PDP was as a result of the mismanagement of the party’s Adamawa chapter by the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, whom he accused of causing an internal crisis. Abbo further noted that he joined the APC to assist President Muhammadu Buhari build a better Nigeria.

