Adamawa senator, Elisha Abbo, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made known his decision to decamp in a letter to the Senate which was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Wednesday.

The announcement was made amidst cheers from mostly APC senators at the chamber.

In the letter, Mr Abbo said he chose to leave the PDP because of the “mismanagement” of the party’s issues by Governor Ahmadu Fintri of Adamawa State which has led to the recent crisis in the state.

He further said he has realised that no president in Nigeria has paid attention to the welfare of its citizens like President Muhammadu Buhari, ctiting the Trader Moni and other programmes as example.

“I hearby defect from the PDP with effect from today, 25th November, 2020,” part of the statement read.

Mr Abbo was recently convicted and fined by a court for physically assaulting a woman.

More details later…