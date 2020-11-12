By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com

A toxic workplace scandal ripped through her production earlier this year.

And despite a host of allegations contradicting her demeanor, Ellen DeGeneres launched a new season of her ‘BE KIND.’ gift box valued at $270.

The 62-year-old comedian revealed the new product on her self-titled talk show, but fans were already underwhelmed with the contents as they took to social media with complaints.

Ellen revealed the new season’s subscription box full of a few of her favorite things in an Instagram post.

A painting set, earbuds, a collapsible cup and a gold ‘hope’ necklace were featured in the kit, which retails for $54.99 quarterly.

While Kris Jenner was beyond impressed with the winter collection, fans were less than pleased with Ellen’s offerings.

‘The headphones in my box don’t work very well – very disappointed in the quality,’ Instagram user @megwilliamson319 wrote.

‘Never got my summer box, can’t get anyone to respond to my emails? I don’t even have an account anymore for some reason, but I still have my invoice.’ @k_kae22 commented on the post.’

Another follower wrote: ‘I am still waiting for my box… it’s been months.’

‘Can someone please contact me,’ @annsterw commented. ‘I have sent seven emails and heard nothing back. I was double-billed for my premium box. Please contact me.’

DeGeneres has been embroiled in a toxic workplace scandal which has taken its toll on viewers with recent Neilsen ratings showing a 38% drop.

Neilsen Media Research, the firm that measures audience size, reported that for Ellen’s September 21 season 18 premiere, the show averaged a 1.2 Live+Same Day household ratings – a 29% drop from her 2019 premiere.

The show is averaging about 1.7 million viewers this season, nearly 38% less than last year, before she had been hit with accusations from both current and former employees that she had fostered a toxic workplace.

‘As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened,’ Ellen told viewers during her season opener.

‘I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.’

She added: ‘Being known as the ‘be-kind lady’ is a tricky position to be in. The truth is I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient. And I am working on all of that.’