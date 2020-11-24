Elon Musk Becomes Second Richest Person In The World

Elon Musk is now the second richest person in the world as he has knocked off Bill Gates off second spot after his wealth increased rapdly in recent days.

Telsa CEO Elon has accumulated an impressive $127.9bn (£95.8bn) to his name which saw him take the title of second richest man in the world.

He’s behind Amazon boss Jeff Bezos who is the richest man in the world with $182bn (£136bn). Some days ago, the space engineer was $8billion (£6bn) away from outgrowing the Microsoft co-founder’s wealth.

However, the percentage rise in Tesla’s shares changed everything.

It gave Elon the $7.2bn bumper he needed to become the second richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a business magnate, industrial designer and engineer. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS) in 2018.

The top ten richest people in the world are: Jeff Bezos $182B, Elon R Musk $128B, Bill Gates $128B, Bernard Arnault $105B, Mark Zuckerberg $102B, Warren Buffett $86.8B, Larry Page $81.3B -$323M, Sergey Brin $78.7B -$310M, Steve Ballmer $76.1B, and Mukesh Ambani $74.0B.