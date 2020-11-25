Olalekan Adejumo

UNDERGRADUATES have been urged to embrace skill acquisition and other complementing values to help boost their chances and relevance in the labour market.

At a webinar organised by the Student Association of the Department of Mass Communication, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Esan Femi Williams, a youth advocate in Ekiti State, urged students not to rely solely on their academic certificates, but to acquire skills relevant to their discipline.

The virtual lecture entitled: “Your CV, your worth, was aimed at equipping students with skills on writing curriculum vitae and how to position themselves for opportunities after school.

“Most graduates looking for white-collar jobs are not dullards; they are very intelligent, but unfortunately, many of them fail due to poor CV. It is not just about acquiring certificates but also acquiring necessary skills and know-how. However, there are some people who have a keen interest in reading and passing exams, but lack needed skills to practise. For instance, a professor of Mass Communication who doesn’t know how to write a good news story is a failure.” he stated.

Williams also emphasised the need for graduates to build good character and competence, saying, “When character is lost, all is lost.”

He encouraged intending and fresh graduates to always think like an employer, while consistently building their skills, which he said were germane to their professional career and success.

Urging government at all levels to prioritise education and job creation, he charged youths to take up responsibility, highlighting three major skills necessary for success: academics, leadership, and business skills.

Ishaq Mariam Jumoke, a participant, lauded the efforts of the organiser for the educative and eye-opening lecture.

Other participants also expressed their delight at the illuminating learning experience.