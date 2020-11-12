“Emily In Paris” Season 2 Confirmed By Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that one of 2020’s most-watched shows is getting a second series. The streaming giant announced on Wednesday that Emily In Paris’ adventures is not over, in a tweet that read:

“Béret exciting news. Emily in Paris will return for season 2. Oui oui!”

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

They also shared a video of the cast celebrating the news of the second season with wine, while saying the French word deux into the camera.

Following the announcement, Netflix also casually told everyone that we’ve actually the name of the show is being pronounced wrong for the last few months, “Paris” is meant to be pronounced the French way.

Upon the release of Emily In Paris last month, many critics, particularly those in France, lambasted the show, but that seemingly didn’t exactly affect its popularity, with the 10-part series becoming one of the streaming service’s most-watched originals of the month according to HuffPost.

Emily In Paris stars Lily Collins as the titular Emily Cooper, an American woman in her 20s who moves to the French capital to work at a marketing firm.

The show also features French actor Camille Razat as Camille, Emily’s best friend in Paris, and Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille’s ex-boyfriend who the title character finds herself growing closer to as the series progresses.

It was created by Darren Star, best known as the man behind Sex And The City, who also produced its two film spin-offs.