Emmanuella Samuel. | Photo: TVC

10-year-old child star Emmanuella Samuel simply called Emmanuella caused a buzz on social media recently when she revealed that she has built her mother a house.

Thanking her mother for all the support and encouragement over the years.

When the one time Guardian Life cover star shared the news of the house gift with photos, she had written:

“I built this for you mom. For all the prayers; all the encouragement and support. Mummy, I know you said you want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete your mansion for you next year. “Don’t worry, it won’t make us go to hell; my super Christmas mummy. I love you,” Emanuella had captioned photos of the house in a post on her Instagram account.

The comedienne had tongues wagging with the enviable achievement as many praised her for her gesture although some question why didn’t give her father a similar gift.

The “Not My Real Face” star defended that since both parents are married, a gift for her mom is for everyone which includes her dad.

She shared:

“I wanted to buy another car for my dad but Uncle Mark now told me to save more money and build the house that I promised my mom. So, I talked with my manager and they built the house and furnished it. See the house now, is it not fine? “If it is for my mom, it is for everybody; it’s for my dad too. My dad is married to my mom. After all, they are living together.” “Everything is God’s grace. I never ‘experrit’. When God wants to use you, He will use you at the right time.”

Mark Angel who is Emmanuella’s producer also defended that the young star could afford the house gift. He said: