By Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has been advised to emulate the tourism drive of Dubai by tapping into the tourism potentials of the state in order to attract direct inflow of foreign investment to boost the state’s internally generated revenue profile.

The advise was given yesterday by the State chairman of the Travel Writers’ Corps, Comrade Opukeme Cletus who also commended the governor on his commitment towards developing the culture and tourism sector of the state.

Opukeme while speaking to journalists in Warri, charged the state government to continue to give priority attention to tourism, development and promotion, noting that tourism ought to be greatly considered as a means of diversifying the economic sector with a view to stimulating sustainable development at the grassroots.

He said: “According to World Travel and Tourism Council, Tourism is one of world’s largest economic sectors, supporting one in 10 jobs (319 million) worldwide and generating 10.4percent of world GDP.

“As at 2018, Dubai, an oil producing country like Nigeria had a GDP of $102.67 billion, derives less than one percent of its GDP on oil and about 20percent was contributed by tourism.

“Although oil was previously Dubai’s main source of revenue, it ventured into exploring the tourism industry, which has been beneficial to the growth of its economy. Today, Dubai has focused its economy on tourism by building hotels and developing real estate.”

He also commended the state governor on the 13-years lease agreement with the Abuja Boat club to upgrade the historic Lander Brothers Anchorage in Asaba to international standards to attract international tourists and ongoing construction work on the film village, pointing out that tourism promotion without media partnership would not achieve desired results and called on the commissioner to carry the travel media along at all times.

