End SARS Saga: Judicial Panel Reviews Video Of Lekki Shooting

The Lagos state Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution initiated by the Lagos State Government to scrutinize police brutality and high-handedness by some military officials of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has commended its fifth sitting.

The panel which began its hearing at about 11:00am, Friday, had in attendance the Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), counsel to the LCC, Rotimi Seriki Esq; counsel to the Lagos State Govt, A.J. Owonikoko (SAN) and counsel to the #EndSARS protesters, Adeshine Ademola Ogunlana, among others.

More petitioners are also awaiting being heard at the sitting today.

In several sittings, petitioners have come up to share gruesome details of their experiences in the hands of some reprobate SARS officers. Following an application by a lawyer representing the #EndSARS protesters, Mr. Adesina Ogunlana ,panel chairman, Judge Emeritus Doris Okuwobi, directed the footage, over 20 hours long, be played in full.

A man  shared details of how he was tossed off a story-building and in the end shattered his spine. Another said he was apprehended  and mistreated to the point of losing his teeth, while a woman reportedly lost two pregnancies, according to her statement.

Meanwhile, the #EndSARS protest which started off as a peaceful march was hijacked by some unscrupulous miscreants who took advantage of the situation to cause mayhem around the country.

An Aftermath of the protest was the destruction, and looting of public and private properties. Security operatives, as well, were not spared.

On the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari, the 36 state governors constituted panels of inquiry to probe cases of police brutality and extortion.

 

