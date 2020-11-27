The Defence Headquarters, yesterday, said end to banditry and insurgency was near, drawing inspiration from enhanced kinetic and non-kinetic operations of the military.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who exuded confidence during the weekly briefing of defence correspondents in Abuja, noted that the military had plugged the recruitment of insurgents by the Boko Haram sect in the North East geo-political zone.

Though he was silent on timeline for eventual defeat of the terrorists, Eneche added: “It is no longer a hopeless situation.”He said troops have sustained onslaught against criminal elements in their various areas of operations.

According to him, operatives of the Katsina Command of the Department of State Services (Boko Haram sect ) arrested a couple, Usman Shehu and Aisha Abubakar, at Rimi council area of the state with a cache of ammunitions.

The spokesman clarified that the suspects were intercepted at Abukur village while allegedly conveying the arms, which included “14 magazines, 61 rounds of 9.6mm calibre ammunition and 399 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition to Katsina metropolis.”

He said in the North West region, “troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and other subsidiary operations have recorded tremendous successes. The gallant troops, within the period, carried out series of raids, aerial, ambushes, clearance operations and confidence building patrols.”

Eneche continued: “Notably, on November 21, 2020, troops of Operation ACCORD, while on covert operations at Galadi village in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, neutralised two bandits and recovered two AK 47 rifles.

“In the South South, troops have sustained the fight against economic sabotage in the zone.

“Overall, the military high command encourages the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain resolute and sustain the tempo in all the theatres of operations. It also reassures the general public of its unwavering dedication to securing the country for all human activities to strive.”