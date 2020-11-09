One of the 20 Nigerians whose bank accounts weree frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria has condemned the action, saying she only lent her voice to calls for Nigeria’s development.

Rinu (Bolatito Racheal) Oduala, 22, is number one on the list on the 20 persons whose accounts were frozen after the CBN secured a controversial court order.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the order granted in the absence of the victims by Justice Ahmed Mohammed after the CBN filed an ‘ex-parte’ request on October 20.

The court order was addressed to the head offices of six banks: Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank.

The court directed the banks to freeze forthwith all transactions on the 20 accounts on the list annexed to the CBN’s application as Exhibit A and all other bank accounts of the defendants and respondents for a period of 180 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted by the CBN.

The 20 individuals including one company were accused of being promoters of the #EndSARS protest during which thousands of youth marched across Nigeria to demand police reform and an end to police brutality.

The protests turned violent after it was hijacked by hoodlums following a government crackdown.

Rinu Speaks

Following the protests, the federal government asked states to set up judicial panels to investigate police attrocities and the shooting of protesters. The Lagos State Government set up its panel and included Ms Oduala as a representative of the youth on the panel.

While the sitting of the panel continued, the CBN took action to freeze the accounts of the peaceful protesters, an action condemned by most civic groups.

“We spoke up – not because we wanted to overthrow the government but because we wanted the police to stop killing us. We did not carry arms, or incite any insurrection,” Ms Oduala said in her article sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday. “Our only weapon was peaceful protest enshrined in Section 40 of our 1999 Constitution. At every point we maintained calm and educated our followers – reiterating throughout the protests that we were not there to fight the government but to ask for change and to follow through to make sure that change was effected.”

“Nigeria is all I have, and I have a right to demand that it works for all of us, not just those with influence, wealth, or a government position,” she said.

Read Ms Oduala’s full statement below.

ALL I HAVE IS MY VOICE. I SHOULD NOT BE UNFAIRLY TARGETED FOR USING IT: RINU ODUALA

A few days ago, I turned 22. I am part of a generation of Nigerians who have lived most of their adult lives under ‘democratic’ rule and yet, I wake up this morning feeling there is no difference between the Nigeria I grew up in, and the Nigeria my parents grew up in. The sacrifices of the democrats who bravely stood on the June 12 mandate to bring our democracy to life seem to be in vain. Ironically, many of who are serving in this government and ruling party.

Everywhere I turn, I am told that I should be ‘grateful’ for a democracy that lives were lost, I should be thankful that I have a voice and I can speak up for myself and my peers. But how can I be grateful when young men and women disappear every day, some killed recklessly without cause, while others get scarred for life—physically, emotionally, or both.