IGP Mohammed Adamu

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja— Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Special Committee set up for damage assessment to police facilities and equipment during the #EndSARS protest has disclosed that about 100 AK-47 rifles and 2,600 units of ammunition are missing as a result of attacks on police formations in Lagos State.

It would be recalled that the attacks on police formations in Lagos State and even the killing of some police personnel were perpetrated by hoodlums who hijacked protests.

Chairman of the 10-man committee, Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro, stated that 37 police formations were attacked during the widespread violence in the state with 367 vehicles, including 10 Armoured Personnel Carrier, saloon cars and Hilux vans set ablaze.

CP Abutu Yaro said the committee was taking the inventory of property destroyed in police facilities across the country.

He said it was unfortunate that the destruction happened towards the end of the year “when there is a surge in criminality all over the country.”

His words: “We are taking a tour around the 17 states where burning of police facilities and killing of police personnel occurred. Since Lagos is the epicentre we decided to come to Lagos first.

“Thirty-seven police stations were attacked in Lagos and about 30 per cent of the police infrastructure in the state has been crippled.

“Also, a lot of arms and ammunition were carted away. We are still counting and collating.

“In some police stations, 15 to 30 firearms and ammunition were stolen. So far from our preliminary report, about 100 pieces of AK-47 cannot be accounted for and up to 2,600 pieces of ammunition are missing.

“This is the period when criminals become more aggressive whereas police equipment has been crippled. It is pathetic.”

CP Abutu urged hoodlums in possession of the arms and ammunition to return them to the nearest police station or community leaders, noting that three firearms were returned to some police formations on Friday.

“One of them was returned to the Area Commander Ajah, ACP Gbolahan. It was found somewhere and the community alerted him. They (policemen) went to pick it.

“If the community sees it (firearm) and refuses to report, the weapon will still be used to unleash terror on the population. That is why we are appealing to community leaders, youths and other stakeholders to be on the lookout,” Abutu said.

While inaugurating the committee in Abuja last week, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, gave them three weeks to submit its report of the total damages inflicted on the Police.

VANGUARD