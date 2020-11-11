By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, has come under fire for dragging 50 persons before a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abuja over their alleged roles in the #EndSARS protests that took place last month.

Okeke, in a suit filed before the court, alleged that during the riot, his properties were destroyed and the defendants who promoted the #EndSARS protests must be brought to justice.

The defendants in the suit include Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi; activist, Aisha Yesufu; ex-Super Eagles legend, Kanu Nwankwo; a former Director-General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi, and actors, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.

Musician Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz; and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, and Maryam Akpaokagi aka Taoma.

Other musicians sued include Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy and Yemi Alade.

The matter has generated heated controversy with some of the defendants lambasting Okeke on Twitter for filing a “frivolous” suit.

The Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide, condemned and dissociated itself from Okeke, saying he was sponsored by those it described as ‘fifth columnists’ to paint the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari black in the eyes of the world.

Aside appealing to Nigerians to disregard Okeke’s antics and his sponsors, Its President General, Barr. Maduabuchi Nwodo, in a statement, Wednesday, said the lawsuit was not only ill-timed but mischievous.

“Our attention has been drawn to a criminal charge filed by one activist Kenechukwu Okeke, against Pastor Sam Adeyemi and 49 other influential Nigerians at a magistrate court in Abuja over their alleged roles in the recent #EndSARS protests in the country.

“While we acknowledge his fundamental human rights to sue and be sued, we received this with mixed feelings considering that it is not only ill timed but also mischievous.

“This, no doubt, is an anti-progressive and anti-people action that should not have the support of people yearning for a better Nigeria.

“Just as we are shocked at the action of Mr Kenechukwu, we are in utmost disbelief that an Igbo man could be used by some enemies of Nigeria to institute this evil action in court.

“We wish to not only completely disown him but also strongly disassociate ourselves from him.

“As a well recognised and respected Igbo organisation, we can authoritatively say here that the so called Kenechukwu Okeke is not known in the South East region where all members hail from. He is carrying out his action exclusively on his own and not acting on behalf Ndigbo,” the statement said.

Continuing, the group said: “We call on all Nigerians not to view his actions as an Igbo agenda but a mischievous agenda carried out for his selfish reasons as directed by his paymasters.

“After a thorough investigation, we make bold to say that the said Kenechukwu acted on his own without the support or endorsement of the federal or any state government whatsoever. He rather acted selfishly to gain recognition and also set Nigeria youths up against the Federal Government just to satisfy the agenda of his paymaster who are bent on disuniting Nigeria.

“President Muhammad Buhari has repeatedly appealed to the youths to remain calm and come to the drawing table to negotiate and this is where we are now. So,we wonder what he stands to benefit by trying to thwart this peaceful process.

“We wish to remind him and his sponsors that the federal government has every instruments at its disposal to institute action against the youth influencers especially following the ugly turn of events that trailed the recent #EndSARS protests across the country if they so wish but they didn’t.

“The government’s quiet disposition to allow things die down naturally despite the development was no doubt an indication that the government is committed to resolving the matter in peace.

“Our discreet investigation revealed that the insinuation that the said complainant acted on behalf the government or Igbo nation is far from the truth and should be discountenance.

“Rather, he acted completely without the knowledge of the either the government or Igbo nation.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we make bold to say that he acted as mole for some fifth columnists who are bent on giving the government a bad name and don’t want the unity of Nigeria.

“We, therefore, call on all Nigerians, Igbo nation home and abroad to appeal to him to drop this ill timed charges in the interest of peace without further delay.

” Ndigbo must distance themselves from him.”