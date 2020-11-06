…urges victims of police brutality to present case before judicial panel

A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, before the gunfire.

Organisers of the End SARS protest in the State of Osun on Friday alerted security agencies in the State as well as drew the attention of the public to the impersonation of identity of Endsars protesters to disturb the public peace and order.

This was contained in a statement signed and released by Ismail Abdulazeez, the State Chairman, National Youth Council and seven other EndSARS activists on Friday in Osogbo, the State capital and made available to news men.

The activists are: Oluwasegun Idowu, Ige Oluwasegun, Tunji Oduyemi, Faturoti Olaniyi, Omotayo Isa, Queen Fisayo, Babawale Poopola.

According to them “we want to state emphatically that Endsars protest has been suspended as agreed upon by every active members of the protest coordination and as severally stated in some of our press release and we maintained that whosoever that is organising protest in respect of EndSars is doing such for criminal intent to aggravate tension and encourage looting in the state.

“To be precise, we are aware of the efforts of Olawale Bakare popularly known as Mandate and his allies in Revolution Now movement with orchestrated lies, false alarm of kidnaping and attack to instigate violence and civil unrest in the state on the disguise of Endsars.

“Despite our consensus to suspend the protest, he has continued to mobilise hoodlums to aggravate tension and encourage more looting of public property with inflamatory statements.

“To put the record straight, they are the elements tainting the integrity of EndSars protest with inclusion of their personal political agenda other than police reformation agenda which the masses are clamouring for and the recruitment of hoodlums who bear arms that led to the break down of law in the state and the eventual massive looting and untold hardship melted out on the good people of Osun.

“As stakeholders and responsible youths in the state, we condemn in strong term Bakare’s persistent false alarm of kidnaping, attack and abduction and urged the people of the state to be vigilant of the antics of this individual bearing in mind the mood of the state with the recent monumental looting and destruction of properties.

“It is obvious that those individuals are profiting from the crisis and bearing their economic benefit, they will stop at nothing in continuing to destabilize the peace of the state, hence, the security agents must be alive to their responsibility of protecting the lives and property.

“We therefore urge any victim of police brutality to present their case to the judicial panel of enquiry and encourage the youths to desist from any form of gathering that can disturb the public peace. We have had more than enough and enough is enough. We have placed our demand before the government with timelines and we have to give them the chance to implement some of the demands before determining further action”, the statement concludes.