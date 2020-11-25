The Federal High court in Abuja has adjourned till April 2021, the case filed against the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, by Nigerian politician, Adamu Garba.

Recall that Garba on October 20, filed the lawsuit against Dorsey. According to the politician who is a member of APC, Dorsey’s endorsement of the #EndSARS protest helped fuel the crisis that erupted after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

Adamu in the court papers asked the court to compel Jack to pay the Nigerian government $1 billion as compensation for all the damages caused by the #EndSARS protest. He also asked the court to compel Jack to establish a Twitter office here in Nigeria.

He alleged that the grand plan of Jack and others was to topple the government of the day using the EndSARS protest.. He asked the court to compel the Nigerian Communications Commission to shut down Twitter and prevent it from operating within the Nigerian cyberspace.

Lawyer and one of the youth representatives on the Lagos Judicial Panel Of Inquiry against police brutality, Tope Akinyode, who was in court for the hearing today, gave an update on the case via his Twitter handle. Tope who has represented some of the #EndSARS protesters in Abuja in court wrote;

”BREAKING: I was at the Federal High Court today to defend Adamu Garba’a lawsuit against @jack and @Twitter. However, @adamugarba & his lawyers failed to show up in Court without given reasons & the Court has now adjourned case to 22nd April, 2021.”

Garba has not come out to react to his tweet. Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to throw jabs at Garba. See their tweets;

