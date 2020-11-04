Senator George Sekibo

The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District in Nigeria’s Senate, Senator George Sekibo, on Wednesday advised the Federal Government to succinctly look into the 5 points request of the #ENDSARS protesters.

Sekibo disclosed this while responding to questions from newsmen at the National Assembly Abuja said:

” The sanity of a system cannot be compromised by any guise, allowing a simple issue to methamorphos into a full blown crisis will be the least expected of a Nation.

“The Senator said, the requests are not ambiguous to implement, rather than politicising the situation, we should keep blind eyes on the political part we see, and put the lives of Nigerians first.

Recall the protesters made 5 points requests to the Federal Government bordering on the Nation’s body polity such as,

1. Immediate release of all arrested protesters.

2. Justice for all victims of Police Brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

3. Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of Police misconduct within 10 days.

4. In line with the new Police Act, psychological evaluation and retraining to be confirmed by an independent body, of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed.

5. Increase Police salary so that, they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and properties of citizens



Sekibo is of the view that, these requests are for the betterment of the country especially in the Police force, hence required the full attention of the Government.

He explained that”synergy between the Government and the governed is a panacea to a peaceful and mutual living, we cannot afford to allow this issues take us 10 times backward by going back to build structures we already have put in place instead of loosing them in crisis.

The Rivers lawmaker also urged the protesters to be patient with the authorities noting that nothing good comes so easily.

Adding that, “it is time to engage the process and make our Nation habitable, stressing that a lot have to be done to enhance a country of our dreams.

