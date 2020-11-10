The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, kept mum on Monday when he was questioned by journalists on the legality of freezing bank accounts owned by #EndSARS protesters and promoters.

AGF kept mum, smile, and walked away when he was accosted by journalists who asked about the legality of the action by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Channels Television has earlier reported that the CBN received an order granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed to freeze the account of 20 individuals and an organisation linked to #EndSARS campaign.

Some of the affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise, and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.

Others are: Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Legal and Human Rights, Opeyemi Bamidele speaking with journalists on the sideline of budget defence session on Monday, said the committee has no details yet on the issue.

He said the information came to them as news.

“It came to us as news. We are also interested in what actually is going on in this regards and what the stakeholders in charge are trying to achieve with it.”

The freezing of the bank accounts of #EndSARS promoters and protesters has sparked outrage across the country and has been condemned by lawyers, activists, and civil groups.