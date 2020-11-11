Allianz Nigeria is ready to support customers and business owners whose property or businesses have suffered one form of loss or the other during the recent unrests experienced all over the country, by meeting her obligations and promptly paying claims for such damages or losses, Chief Enabling Officer, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer has said.

Adewunmi-Zer in a statement said the company’s focus is on the customer and supporting businesses and securing the future.

According to her, Allianz Nigeria recognizes that the year has also been very difficult for many businesses due to the effect of the Covid 19 pandemic which has slowed trade worldwide.

She said: “As a customer centric organization, we are aware of our responsibilities not only to our customers, but also to the business environment in which we operate.

“To ensure that the claims arising from the unrests are paid promptly, the company has set up a dedicated desk to support all customers whose businesses and property have been affected by ensuring that all claims are processed quickly and efficiently. We have channels available for claim submission or enquiries”, she added.