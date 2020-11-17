By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

As insecurity trails the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests hijacked by hoodlums in states causing disappearance of police in the public space, Osun state residents have been witnessing robberies and burglaries.

The insecurity in the state has made the Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun to take over the security of the state.

Residents of communities like Odeomu, Okini, Ofatedo, Ilesha, Ikirun, Hallelujah estate in Osogbo among others bewailed the incessant activities of armed robbers in their communities to The Nation, saying armed robbers are now invading their homes to rob them of their valuables.

A resident of Ede named Jennifer said that armed robbers are entering homes in broad daylight and carting away valuables.

“We are afraid now because policemen are nowhere in Ede as robbers have now taken over neighbourhoods. No security personnel is in place to check insecurity in the area. I plead with the state government to help find a solution to this insecurity we are witnessing.”

Also, a resident of Ido-Osun community, Azeez said they had issues of insecurity shortly after the #EndSARS protest saying, “some of those criminals now waylaid residents on roads and footpaths to rob them.

Speaking with The Nation on phone about the security of Osun State, the Field Commandant of Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu noted that the corps has been defending and securing communities against robbers.

“We have been trying our best and communities that we have defended and secured can attest to our proactiveness in operations. Some of the places that were visited by criminals are Osogbo West By-Pass, Owode Ede, Ikire, Ikirun, Ilesha amongst others.

Shittu revealed that residents have been calling him over insecurity in their areas and his men have been proactive to challenges of insecurity noting that they took over neighbourhoods to prevent armed robbers to invade homes in Osun state. “We have arrested nine criminals across the state and we have handed them over to the police for prosecution.”

The Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Security, Mrs. Abiodun Ige and the Osun Police Command spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola did not respond to calls and text messages put to them as at the time of filing this report.