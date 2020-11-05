Call for her removal from the House of Assembly

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A group known as Amuwo Odofin Stakeholders Consultative Forum, AOSCF, has slammed female lawmakers representing Amuwo Odofin constituency 1, Mrs. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay in the Lagos State House of Assembly over what they described as unguided statements about Nigeria youths as well as a gross misrepresentation of Amuwo Odofin constituents in the House.

In a press statement, the group stated that the video that went viral where Alli Macaulay allegedly said Nigerian youths are high on hard drugs was not only inciting but also callously targeted at maligning the good intentions of peaceful ENDSARS Nigerian youths in birthing a Nigeria that will work in the interest of all her citizens.

It will be recalled that Mrs. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay on Tuesday Ocober 28, was said to have made a statement on the floor of the House while reacting to vandalisation that erupted as a result of the ENDSARS protest in Lagos state where she was quoted to have said, “ Nigerian youths are high on hard drugs”.

“The convener of the group, Amb Kingsley Nwanze, maintained that, “It is unfortuante that our representative at the Lagos State House of Assembly did not have a good grasp of the positive contributions of Amuwo Odofin youths during the crisis that ravaged other parts of Lagos state.

While calling for her removal from the House of Assembly, the group lamented that, Alli Macaulay did not only misrepresented her constituents but also does not have a functional constituency office as required by law within the constituency for almost two years in office.

It also alleged that the lawmaker used the COVID-19 palliative items as gifts at her birthday party among other misconducts.

