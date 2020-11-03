Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has backed recent rejection of suspected hoodlums and looters by Correctional Service centres across the nation.

Correctional Service authorities in some states had rejected suspects arrested for looting and arson following the #EndSARS protests.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja after the budget defence of the Ministry of Interior, Aregbesola said the police did not observe necessary COVID-19 health protocols in requesting the correctional services to remand the suspects.

He explained prison formations have been instructed on necessary guidelines to ensure safety.

On the 2019 recruitment advertisement by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Aregbesola said government was working towards ensuring a smooth exercise.

He however refused to comment on the recent covert military operation by the US Navy Seal Six agents, who rescued a US citizen, Philip Walton, on Nigerian soil.

According to him, the issue has already been addressed by the presidency.