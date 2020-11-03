By Arc Kabir Ibrahim

In Nigeria the protests against the generally unjust behavior of a squad of overzealous policemen drew the attention of older citizens to the possible remedy to the inequity perpetrated by the SARS unit principally evolved to bring about peace and justice due to the rampant robbery and incessant kidnappings as well as banditry among the polity.

At the onset the protests attracted immense support articulated by common proclamation and even generous donations which were made to encourage the youths in their search for justice and FairPlay.

But to the surprise and utter shock of all as the days went by looting and brigandage seemed to take over the otherwise noble cause.

Several calls and appeals as well as the government’s acceptance of all the requests of the protesters in order to halt these destructive and reductive actions fell on deaf ears and the aftermath has left on its path sour grapes.

As parents we are left to lick our wounds and regret the examples we showed our children growing up.

We are to blame for this show of shame and we better own it and do some soul searching going forward.

We have created monsters in our homes by our own actions and inactions.

Shame on us!

To make amends we must all apologize to the youths and change our ways forthwith otherwise we will all be consumed by the fury of the monsters we created.

Those of us in public service should return what we acquired illegally to the treasury.

Those of us who acquired stupendous wealth should give most of it to those who need the basic necessities of life.

Those of us who are holding on to jobs where we know we are not performing optimally should groom young people to handover to immediately.

We must convene a truth and reorientation program in all regions to make our youth better

informed to make Nigeria great and livable.

The time to act is NOW!

No blame games on hoodlums and government can change the mindset of the Nigerian youth today!

Arc Kabir Ibrahim, National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, wrote in from Kastina.

Vanguard